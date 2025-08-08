Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas Exane

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Logitech International from $97.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Logitech International

Logitech International Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of LOGI opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $64.73 and a 52-week high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.543 per share. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.37. This represents a dividend yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logitech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 40.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 49.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 8,341.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.