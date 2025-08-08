Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 216,754 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 331.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,034 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 38.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,313 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 315,879 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $29,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $92.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $122.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.15 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LPX

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.