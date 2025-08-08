LPL Financial LLC Has $11.05 Million Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated were worth $11,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,504,000 after acquiring an additional 674,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,131,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,573,000 after buying an additional 271,264 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,023,000 after purchasing an additional 200,221 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporporated by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 711,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,362,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $183.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSA Safety Incorporporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.20.

In other news, Chairman Nishan J. Vartanian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $4,839,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,710,889.32. This represents a 45.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $177.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a 52 week low of $127.86 and a 52 week high of $187.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average is $160.71. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.96.

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $474.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. MSA Safety Incorporporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

