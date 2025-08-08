LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,176 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $12,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $79.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

