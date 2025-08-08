LPL Financial LLC Purchases 113,883 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,022,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,883 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,455,000 after buying an additional 2,804,090 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,980,000 after buying an additional 2,990,837 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,187,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after buying an additional 593,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,865,000 after buying an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $14,113,000. 4.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RKT opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of -351.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 18.74. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

