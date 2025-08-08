Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.20.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lumentum from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th.

Get Our Latest Report on Lumentum

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

In other news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $1,869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 230,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,542,124.37. This trade represents a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 4,577 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total transaction of $356,914.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,021.32. This trade represents a 12.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,768 shares of company stock valued at $8,294,633. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 16,912.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,723 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 16,919.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,373,000 after buying an additional 122,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $114.12.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.