Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.52.

A number of research firms recently commented on LUN. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$15.30 to C$15.60 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$43.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Dnb Nor Markets upgraded Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Jack Oliver Lundin purchased 20,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,934.00. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.10 per share, with a total value of C$12,690,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$15.65 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.94 and a one year high of C$15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.65.

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

