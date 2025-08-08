Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 479.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mattel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.29 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.81.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Mattel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

