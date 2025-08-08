Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 631 Shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Laureate Education by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

LAUR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Laureate Education had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 29.46%. The business had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

