Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 764 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Sprott were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sprott by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter worth $2,531,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SII stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.04. Sprott Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $77.16.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. Sprott had a net margin of 25.21% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Separately, TD Securities cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

