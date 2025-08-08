Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys Shares of 35,802 Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $774,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,065,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 373,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:OBDC opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Blue Owl Capital Corporation has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $485.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 38.29% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Victor Woolridge acquired 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $99,921.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 28,191 shares in the company, valued at $407,359.95. This represents a 32.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile



Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

