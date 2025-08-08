Mackenzie Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 1,004.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,240,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,888,000 after buying an additional 8,404,340 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 735.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,446,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,669,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 783.7% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,059,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,789,000 after purchasing an additional 940,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,600,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,562,000 after purchasing an additional 788,066 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the sale, the director owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 4.2%

GPK opened at $22.83 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.86%.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

