Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $406,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 136,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $239,015.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 47,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,946.40. This represents a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,371 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

NASDAQ Z opened at $84.63 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.50, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

