Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 119 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 3,277.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 987,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 958,101 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,408,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,929,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,658,000 after purchasing an additional 178,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 257,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,096,000 after purchasing an additional 141,397 shares during the period.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $159.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.28. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $192.21.

In other news, Director Joseph Michael Depinto sold 10,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.36, for a total transaction of $1,703,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 99,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,916,236.92. The trade was a 9.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Barclays increased their price target on Brinker International from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.41.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

