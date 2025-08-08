Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. First National Advisers LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 263,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jones Lang LaSalle

In related news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,377.09. This trade represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $274.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.