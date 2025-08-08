Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $14,006,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 516.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 209,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 175,545 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1,190.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 149,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,444,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 80,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 54,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVC opened at $36.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $842.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.66 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Lark Isely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $88,520.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,745.32. This trade represents a 23.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

