Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 130 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 32.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 27,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 383.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 11,022 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18,473.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

NYSE EPAM opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

