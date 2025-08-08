Mackenzie Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 183.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.5% in the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hormel Foods

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.