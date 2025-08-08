MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,998,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,399,000 after buying an additional 1,120,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,621,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 12,383.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 144,883 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,362,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,275,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,990,000 after purchasing an additional 114,780 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 14,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,799,542.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 36,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,686.17. This represents a 28.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $37,074,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,377,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,004,075.12. This trade represents a 6.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 447,812 shares of company stock worth $55,571,908. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.26. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $235.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

