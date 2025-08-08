Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q4 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 15th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $151.17 million for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,994,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the provision of entertainment services. Its portfolio of venues includes The Garden, Radio City Music Hall, the Beacon Theatre, The Theater at Madison Square, and The Chicago Theatre. The company was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

