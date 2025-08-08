Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.40 and traded as high as $12.62. Manitowoc shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 142,079 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.18 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,369,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 243,077 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 608,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 272.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 240,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 175,879 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 779.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 144,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Manitowoc by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 550,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 144,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Manitowoc Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $442.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 2.07.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

