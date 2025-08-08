Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Holdings Reduced by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6,800.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $536,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,946,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,035,758.08. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,733 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $550,518.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,413,298 shares in the company, valued at $22,400,773.30. This represents a 2.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,680 shares of company stock worth $2,896,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $15.95 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 6.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $2.13. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MARA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Marathon Digital

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

