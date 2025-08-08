Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 23,923.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,360,000 after buying an additional 728,942 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,333,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,044,000 after purchasing an additional 327,415 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $88,062,000. Family Office Research LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,328,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 242,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,710,000 after purchasing an additional 214,023 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marriott International from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total transaction of $3,166,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,710. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock opened at $260.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $268.85 and a 200-day moving average of $261.73. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $307.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.44.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

