MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MBX. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

MBX Biosciences Stock Down 4.6%

NYSE MBX opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.54. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MBX Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,361,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MBX Biosciences by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,152,000 after purchasing an additional 600,438 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 44.1% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 877,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 268,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MBX Biosciences by 1,093.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 243,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MBX Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $1,292,000.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

