Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 6th

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose principal business involves healthcare, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics and healthcare services. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the research, development and commercialization of medical treatments and technologies. Because demand for healthcare tends to be relatively stable, medical stocks are often viewed as defensive investments in a diversified portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.69. 8,477,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,090,611. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.68. The firm has a market cap of $224.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.69. 27,413,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,313,508. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $18.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $747.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,852,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $707.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $777.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

VRTX traded up $9.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.56. 3,023,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,244. The company’s 50-day moving average is $454.92 and its 200 day moving average is $466.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $372.35 and a 52 week high of $519.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.12. 10,643,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,090,875. Walmart has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.16. The stock has a market cap of $822.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

See Also