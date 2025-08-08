MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,800.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,640.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price objective (up previously from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,795.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,334.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,441.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,238.33. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,646.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

