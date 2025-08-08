MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $281.3143.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDB. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $252.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $215.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, June 6th.

MongoDB stock opened at $227.86 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $140.78 and a one year high of $370.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.88 and a beta of 1.44.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total value of $236,067.92. Following the sale, the director owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,983.68. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,104,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,557,420. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

