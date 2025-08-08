Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) and Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Financial Analysis

Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Get Free Report) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Revolution Public N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America -2.57% 3.60% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Revolution Public and Motorcar Parts of America”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Revolution Public $47.33 million 0.18 -$146.44 million N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $757.35 million 0.29 -$19.47 million ($1.00) -11.25

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Revolution Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Carbon Revolution Public shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Carbon Revolution Public has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Carbon Revolution Public and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Revolution Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Carbon Revolution Public.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Carbon Revolution Public on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Revolution Public

Carbon Revolution Public Limited Company manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders. It also offers turbochargers; test solutions and diagnostic equipment for the pre- and post-production of electric vehicles; combustion engine vehicles; and software emulation of power systems applications for the electrification of forms of transportation. In addition, it offers heavy duty parts, including non-discretionary automotive aftermarket replacement hard parts for heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Torrance, California.

