Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,346 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 146.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 7,070.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 111,566 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE:MUR opened at $22.80 on Friday. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $39.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MUR. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Johnson Rice lowered Murphy Oil from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.46.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

