Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 29.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 20.8% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 21,162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. The trade was a 32.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.74.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

