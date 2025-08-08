Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $6.29 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,069 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $6,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 377.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $205.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $259.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.05.

In other news, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,556.80. This trade represents a 81.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,230,240. This trade represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

