Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834,403 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,663,000 after buying an additional 110,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Realty Income by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,174,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,551,000 after acquiring an additional 193,013 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,432,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,749 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,249,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,497,000 after acquiring an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.41. Realty Income Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 293.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on O

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.