Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 75.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $156.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.59.

Shares of ABNB opened at $120.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.06. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 5,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,898. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $30,611,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 236,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,613,505.65. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,671,023 shares of company stock valued at $223,195,427 over the last 90 days. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

