Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5.4% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
M&T Bank Stock Performance
Shares of MTB stock opened at $183.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.67 and a 200-day moving average of $184.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a one year low of $150.75 and a one year high of $225.70.
M&T Bank Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.
Insider Activity at M&T Bank
In other M&T Bank news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,731.89. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total transaction of $1,229,584.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 23,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,438 shares of company stock worth $1,967,346. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than M&T Bank
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Monolithic Power’s Earnings and Guidance Ignited a Rally
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- AppLovin’s Q2 Miss Spooks Market, But Wall Street Doubles Down
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Microsoft Stock Gains as Analysts Boost Price Targets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.