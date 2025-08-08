Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 121.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,149.60. This trade represents a 29.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This trade represents a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AFL stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $96.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

