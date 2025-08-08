Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $6,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 856.9% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 71.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.93 and a fifty-two week high of $94.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 1,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $105,927.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,600.63. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

