Nanotechnology Stocks To Follow Today – August 6th

Onto Innovation, OSI Systems, Nano Dimension, NVE, and Clene are the five Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on the research, development and commercialization of nanoscale materials and devices. These firms work on applications ranging from medicine and electronics to advanced materials and energy solutions. Investors in nanotechnology stocks gain exposure to the potential growth and risks associated with breakthroughs in manipulating matter at the atomic and molecular scale. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

Onto Innovation (ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. 941,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,855. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $228.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of OSI Systems stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $220.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,750. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.11. OSI Systems has a one year low of $129.84 and a one year high of $241.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Nano Dimension (NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in additive manufacturing solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising AME systems, which are inkjet printers, that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; micro additive manufacturing systems, a digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and industrial additive manufacturing systems, that utilizes a patented foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,165. The stock has a market cap of $300.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.13. Nano Dimension has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.87. 22,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $294.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.19. NVE has a one year low of $51.50 and a one year high of $88.50.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

NASDAQ:CLNN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. 24,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,691. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.74. Clene has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.55.

