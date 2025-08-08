National Bank Financial Comments on Fortis FY2025 Earnings

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortis’ FY2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE FTS opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Fortis has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.45.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Fortis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Fortis

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Fortis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortis by 111.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 157.3% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4448 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.