National Bank Financial Estimates AltaGas FY2025 Earnings

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.25. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AltaGas’ FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Veritas upgraded AltaGas to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.33.

ALA opened at C$41.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$37.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$32.02 and a 52 week high of C$42.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 68.98%.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

