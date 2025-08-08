Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Core & Main by 447.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Core & Main by 1,491.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Core & Main by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,947,473.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,750.73. The trade was a 83.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 45,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,570,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,873 shares in the company, valued at $724,106.25. This trade represents a 78.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,445 shares of company stock valued at $26,045,755 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Core & Main stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.22 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Core & Main Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

