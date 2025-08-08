Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 3,900 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CommVault Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in CommVault Systems by 1,936.0% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 360,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,850,000 after buying an additional 342,656 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $220.00 price objective on CommVault Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $185.77 on Friday. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.62.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

