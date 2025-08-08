Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 6,341 Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Doximity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Doximity by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571,580 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at $65,702,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 525.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,272,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,849 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $37,934,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 972,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,903,000 after purchasing an additional 625,467 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,600. The trade was a 61.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $114,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,618 shares in the company, valued at $948,721.62. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,825,940. 31.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Doximity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.92. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $85.21. The company has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Doximity had a net margin of 36.60% and a return on equity of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Doximity from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Doximity and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCS

Doximity Profile

(Free Report)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.