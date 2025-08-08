Natixis Advisors LLC Acquires 9,072 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,975,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,204 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Exelixis by 330.4% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,484,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after buying an additional 1,907,167 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,321,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after buying an additional 810,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,630,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,110,000 after buying an additional 708,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $4,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 967,842 shares in the company, valued at $44,520,732. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 693,396 shares in the company, valued at $32,021,027.28. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,605 shares of company stock valued at $20,966,005. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Exelixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

EXEL opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

