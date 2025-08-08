Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $43.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $394.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIW. Stephens upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ACI Worldwide from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised ACI Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

In other news, Director Janet O. Estep sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $200,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 77,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,000.46. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary P. Harman sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $341,571.12. Following the sale, the director owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,742.24. The trade was a 17.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

See Also

