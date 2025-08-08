Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $29.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.54. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 47.44%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

