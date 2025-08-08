Natixis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 59,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Royal Gold by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $165.33 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.11.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $209.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.