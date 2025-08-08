Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 2,122 Shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cemex were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cemex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CX. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cemex by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cemex by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,863,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,269 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cemex during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cemex by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,142,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemex Price Performance

NYSE:CX opened at $8.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cemex Announces Dividend

Cemex ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Cemex had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0224 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Cemex from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cemex from $6.00 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cemex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Cemex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price target on shares of Cemex and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CX

Cemex Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.