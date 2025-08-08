Natixis Advisors LLC Buys 21,659 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,473,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 225.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,924,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571,049 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,168,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,497,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 5,923,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,912 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

