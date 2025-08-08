Natixis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,175 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wingstop by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,150,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,893,000 after buying an additional 262,229 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 547,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,802,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,744,000 after acquiring an additional 178,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Wingstop by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 387,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,257,000 after purchasing an additional 97,855 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Wingstop from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $330.72 on Friday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.69.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

In related news, CFO Alex Kaleida sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.09, for a total value of $2,030,886.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,144,864.58. The trade was a 39.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,919,074.60. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,935 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.