Natixis Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Generac by 10.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Generac by 110.2% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth about $907,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $193.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $135.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $199.89.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Generac from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.28.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total transaction of $712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 562,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,166,358.40. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

